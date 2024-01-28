victor wembanyama shammgod
Victor Wembanyama Did A Shammgod Against Rudy Gobert

Listen, I’m not going to sit here and tell you to be amazed by the stuff Victor Wembanyama does. You are your own person, and you can consume things with whatever level of awe you want. Having said that, I have no clue how anyone can watch Victor Wembanyama, who is 7’4 and 20 years old, do a perfect Shammgod while being guarded by Rudy Gobert and not find themselves in a state of pure amazement.

Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs played host to Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. During the game’s second quarter, Wembanyama got the ball at the top of the key with Gobert on him. He proceeded to do a dribble move that guys much smaller than him (this includes Lamar Odom!) feel comfortable doing in an game, and then he just — and I am sorry, but I need to use caps here — WENT RIGHT OVER THE TOP OF THREE-TIME NBA DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR RUDY GOBERT for a layup that banked off the glass and went in.

Maybe someone will figure out a way to stop this stuff someday, but then again, Wembanyama is still new to being an NBA player and can still get better. Anyway, when Gobert and Wembanyama are with the French national team for the Olympics in Paris this summer, I hope Wemby teaches him how to do this.

