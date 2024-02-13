On Monday evening, the San Antonio Spurs throttled the Toronto Raptors by the final score of 122-99. That was a rather surprising result in itself, as the Spurs entered on a seven-game losing streak and as a solid betting underdog in the game. However, the final result on the scoreboard was not the most interesting thing in a battle between lottery-bound teams, as No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama made history with his individual brilliance.

In only 29 minutes of action during the blowout win, Wembanyama finished the evening with 27 points, 14 rebounds, 10 blocked shots, and five assists. Those numbers jump off the screen immediately and, while he was already enjoying a monster night, the tenth block was what took it from absurd to historic.

Wembanyama became the only rookie in history to finish with a triple-double featuring blocks in fewer than 30 minutes of play. He also became the first player since Clint Capela in 2021 to rack up a triple-double with blocks, and Wemby joined some historic company of players to finish with at least 25 points and five assists in a game with double-digit rebounds and blocks.

Last three players with a 25/10/5/10b game: — David Robinson

— Hakeem Olajuwon

— Wemby The only players to do it in over 40 years. pic.twitter.com/6FBJV5vS9u — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 13, 2024

Despite San Antonio’s team struggles, Wembanyama is putting together an otherworldly season. He is the league’s most dominant shot blocker, which is not the norm for a first-year player, and his statistical resume is simply awe-inspiring.

Wemby's rookie ranks pic.twitter.com/LX6H77fZR8 — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 13, 2024

Given his one-of-a-kind skill set, it seems like a safe bet to project more history-making nights for Wembanyama. Monday was still special, though, and he is already living up to the considerable pre-draft hype.