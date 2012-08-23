13-Year-Old Rapper Spits 80 Bars

I remember when Lil’ Bow Wow first came out back around 2000, and he actually had a decent fan base. He had the co-sign from Snoop and JD, and at the time, that’s all you really needed. I distinctly recall hearing “Bounce With Me” on the radio at least once a day. Watching this freestyle from some kid named Chris Miles reminded me of that. One of us in the Dime offices found this video, and the lil’ man is pretty good.

