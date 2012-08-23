13-Year-Old Rapper Spits 80 Bars

#Video
08.23.12 6 years ago

I remember when Lil’ Bow Wow first came out back around 2000, and he actually had a decent fan base. He had the co-sign from Snoop and JD, and at the time, that’s all you really needed. I distinctly recall hearing “Bounce With Me” on the radio at least once a day. Watching this freestyle from some kid named Chris Miles reminded me of that. One of us in the Dime offices found this video, and the lil’ man is pretty good.

Who’s the best rapper in the game right now?

TOPICS#Video
TAGSChris Milesvideo

