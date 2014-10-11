Video: 38-Year-Old Jason Williams Still Dazzles

One of the greatest ankle-breakers in history, West Virginia’s White Chocolate, Jason Williams, is now 38 years old. We can remember him bursting onto the scene out of Florida in the middle of some ugly play on tap during the strike-shortened 1999 season. Now, 15 years later, you can see not much has changed as we watch him tear up the Orlando Pro-Am.

Even though the bald-headed “WHITEBOY” (he’s got it tatted across the knuckles of both hands) is now the proud papa of three kids, Williams still has that playground funk to his game.

The below highlight reel from Home Team Hoops begins with J-Will informing the ref he hasn’t traveled since he was six years old. We could watch that lazy-looking high dribble before the surprising burst on the crossover for the rest of our days.

There’s no one else quite like him, so enjoy — he’ll probably be balling and keeping a low profile forever, but soon even the vestiges of his play will be gone. Lets enjoy him while we still can.

