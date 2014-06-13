Video: 6-2 Kwe Parker With Scoop 360 Jam

06.13.14 4 years ago

Earlier this month we showed you a tight dunk by an unknown baller during an open gym at Lancaster High school. Now, by way of Hoopmixtape, comes a similar scoop 360-jam from KweShuan Parker for the Karolina Diamonds youth team.

Kwe will graduate high school in 2016, and if his hops here are any indication, look for him to assert himself beyond his Trinity Christian High School team:

(HoopMixtape)

Which scoop 360 dunk was better?

TAGSDiamond Daygifshigh schoolKarolina DiamondKwe ParkerKweShaun PakerPlayground

