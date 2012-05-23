Video: A Two-Handed Windmill From LeBron James

Yesterday, we wrote that contrary to popular opinion, LeBron James was actually one of the most clutch players in the league. He produced his best game – possible ever – when Miami was on the ropes. Then last night, he came through again with a near triple-double to win the pivotal Game 5. He didn’t make any game-winners because he didn’t need to. And while it really has nothing to do with being clutch, he can also dunk pretty well.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Could he still win he NBA’s Dunk Contest?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.