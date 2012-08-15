Video: adidas Basketball Presents The Return Of Derrick Rose

#Adidas #Video #Derrick Rose #Chicago Bulls
08.15.12 6 years ago

At the end of this 59-second launch video, Derrick Rose claims, “I’m all in.” It looks like adidas is as well. This video series, titled The Return Of D Rose, is going to be a multi-episode documentary that’ll give fans across the world an inside look at Rose’s recovery from his devastating knee injury in last season’s NBA Playoffs.

From his vigorous workouts at Athletes Performance in Los Angeles, to the time he spends with his closest friends and family that keeps him grounded and motivated, follow along with Rose on his trip back to 100 percent. In addition, they’ll be an interactive social experience that’ll reward those fans most loyal to Rose with exclusive video content and product.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adidas#Video#Derrick Rose#Chicago Bulls
TAGSadidasadidas HoopsCHICAGO BULLSDERRICK ROSEvideo

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 19 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP