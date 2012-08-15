Video: adidas Basketball Presents The Return Of Derrick Rose

At the end of this 59-second launch video, Derrick Rose claims, “I’m all in.” It looks like adidas is as well. This video series, titled The Return Of D Rose, is going to be a multi-episode documentary that’ll give fans across the world an inside look at Rose’s recovery from his devastating knee injury in last season’s NBA Playoffs.

From his vigorous workouts at Athletes Performance in Los Angeles, to the time he spends with his closest friends and family that keeps him grounded and motivated, follow along with Rose on his trip back to 100 percent. In addition, they’ll be an interactive social experience that’ll reward those fans most loyal to Rose with exclusive video content and product.

