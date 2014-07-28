Watch The New adidas Ad: “BOOST Changes Everything” With D-Rose & Damian Lillard

#Adidas #Video #Derrick Rose #Commercials
07.27.14 4 years ago

Today adidas unveiled the Crazylight Boost and D Rose 5 Boost featuring the new boost technology that is changing the way your feet feel and perform in a basketball sneaker. In a new ad, Damian Lillard and Derrick Rose show you the difference in the ground-breaking cushioning innovation.

Standby for more from the adidas unveiling later today…

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adidas#Video#Derrick Rose#Commercials
TAGSadidasadidas boostadidas Crazylight Boostadidas D Rose 5 BoostCOMMERCIALSDAMIAN LILLARDDERRICK ROSEvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP