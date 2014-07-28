Watch The New adidas Ad: “BOOST Changes Everything” With D-Rose & Damian Lillard

Today adidas unveiled the Crazylight Boost and D Rose 5 Boost featuring the new boost technology that is changing the way your feet feel and perform in a basketball sneaker. In a new ad, Damian Lillard and Derrick Rose show you the difference in the ground-breaking cushioning innovation.
Standby for more from the adidas unveiling later today…
What do you think?
I wish they made these with the hard toe/shell top design too…