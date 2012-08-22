Video: adidas Unveils The Return Of D Rose Episode 1 – “Belief”

#Adidas #Video #Derrick Rose #Chicago Bulls
08.22.12 6 years ago

It’s being reported Derrick Rose is two to three weeks ahead of schedule, and while that’s good news for Bulls fans, and the NBA in general, he still has a long road ahead of him. Because of that, adidas is planning to bring us along for the ride in an intimate video series called “The Return Of D Rose.” We already showed you the trailer. Now, check out the first episode (called “Belief”) and let us know what you think.

You can join in on the conversation and see your tweets in the next episode by commenting on the adidas Facebook page, and also at adidas on Twitter with the hash tag #TheReturn.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adidas#Video#Derrick Rose#Chicago Bulls
TAGSadidasadidas Basketballadidas HoopsCHICAGO BULLSDERRICK ROSEThe Return Of D Rosevideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP