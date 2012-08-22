Video: adidas Unveils The Return Of D Rose Episode 1 – “Belief”

It’s being reported Derrick Rose is two to three weeks ahead of schedule, and while that’s good news for Bulls fans, and the NBA in general, he still has a long road ahead of him. Because of that, adidas is planning to bring us along for the ride in an intimate video series called “The Return Of D Rose.” We already showed you the trailer. Now, check out the first episode (called “Belief”) and let us know what you think.

You can join in on the conversation and see your tweets in the next episode by commenting on the adidas Facebook page, and also at adidas on Twitter with the hash tag #TheReturn.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.