Video: Adorable Little Girl Recites Allen Iverson’s Infamous “Practice” Rant

#Philadelphia 76ers
09.20.14 4 years ago

It was over 12 years ago that the Philadelphia 76ers’ Allen Iverson – who Kevin Durant recently dubbed “pound-for-pound the best” – ended his season in ridiculously quotable fashion by going on, and on, and on about practice. The original video is awesome, and certainly worthy of your time. Far more entertaining, though, is this adorable little girl’s take on The Answer’s rant.

This sickeningly cute video is courtesy of Steve McPherson, who has covered the NBA for Rolling Stone, Grantland, and Hardwood Paroxysm among many others. Kids and basketball – is there anything better?

Original video of Iverson’s diatribe is below, but we much prefer the little McPherson’s take.

(Video via gordievsky)

