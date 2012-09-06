Video: Alicia Keys & Her Reebok Classics Photo Shoot

If you’re into Reebok Classics, check out their partnership and ensuing photo shoot with one of the greatest artists of this generation, Alicia Keys. You could also watch to decide if you want to get these new sneakers for your girl or sister. Or, you could check out this video just to stare at Alicia. I won’t tell anyone.

“Collaborating with Reebok and designing this collections has been such a cool experience because I’ve been able to tap into my creativity in a while new way. Reebok’s one of those brands that have endured the test of time and partnering with them felt like a really natural fit,” says Keys.

Keys is launching her own signature collection for FW12, which includes a new take on the Freestyle Hi (also known as the 5411), Freestyle Double Bubble, Classic Nylon Slim and Princess. She also had a hand in the design process, picking her favorite Classics silhouettes, and choosing which materials and colorways worked best.

The Alicia Keys x Reebok collection is currently available at Finish Line, Footaction, Macy’s, City Gear, Reebok.com as well as additional retailers nationwide.

What’s your favorite song from Alicia Keys?

