Video: Allen Iverson Pulls Out The Ankle-Breaking Crossover In Recent China Tour

Over the weekend, Allen Iverson (and Jason Williams) held it down in an exhibition all-star game against the 2012 Chinese Basketball Association champion Beijing Ducks. While most NBA execs don’t believe in the magic of AI’s game anymore (after this move, Iverson missed the shot, so we can’t blame them), this defender surely has to. He gets dropped by the one-time MVP, who spent the game rocking one of his most famous sneakers, the Answer IV.

Reports translated by HoopsHype are indicating Iverson is in terrible condition, and that he scored all of four points in this game. For someone trying to break into the CBA this year, that’s not a good sign.

Will Iverson ever get another NBA chance?

