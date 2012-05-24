Video: Allen Iverson Returns To Philadelphia

Allen Iverson and Philadelphia go hand-in-hand. When he returned last night for Game 6 against Boston, it felt like a conquering war hero was coming home. He still had the style, the same swagger, he even looked the same. Then there were the Questions on his feet, the hyped sneakers set to release at midnight tonight. Can Boston top this in Game 7? Will they even try?

