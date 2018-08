Even though Amar’e Stoudemire did move like a statue for most of the night in his first game back, he still caught one nice highlight: this nasty baseline facial on Portland’s Victor Claver (at the 1:03 mark in the video).

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

How will he handle coming off the bench?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.