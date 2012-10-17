Video: Andray Blatche Rams A Baseline Facial Slam Over Jared Sullinger

Andray Blatche let the world know this week that his name is actually pronounced AN-dray, not the AHN-dray we’d all called him since 2005. The new pronunciation guide has coincided with reports that he’s become something of a new player away from the baggage of Washington, too. If we’re looking into a glass half-full, he’s lost weight, added to his game, bought into the team. But even if his baseline dunk Tuesday night — Blatche looks, dare I suggest, svelte — in Boston turns out to be just one play and the exception to the rule of his underachieving career, it’s still a huge dunk on its own.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.