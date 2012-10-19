Video: Andre Drummond Nearly 360 Dunks An Alley-Oop

Miami blew the Pistons out last night as Detroit was quite literally shooting bricks (35 percent for the game). But something interesting is going on in the Motor City. Andre Drummond, once considered the biggest project and largest risk in this summer’s NBA Draft Lottery, is turning heads. Lots of them. I wrote about his incredible preseason earlier this week, and whether he comes off the bench or not this year, we can count on him and Will Bynum hooking up on countless alley-oops.

While the 6-10 big man didn’t block any shots against the Heat, he was still solid, going for nine and eight in less than 20 minutes off the bench. But what I expect to be his biggest problem this year – his foul rate – was an issue. Drummond had five fouls within his first nine minutes on the floor.

Should Drummond start on opening night?

