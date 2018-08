When he isn’t busy making every top 10 plays by finishing alley-oops from Will Bynum, Andre Drummond is fighting off the Dark Side as Luke Skywalker. The Pistons recently had a Star Wars night at The Palace of Auburn Hills, and in this video, watch the rookie square off with Hooper/Darth Vader.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.