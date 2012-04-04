Video: Andre Iguodala Hosts A Dunk Death Match Against Himself

04.04.12 6 years ago

Andre Iguodala and LeBron James (41 points) engaged in a highlight-off Tuesday in Miami, but Terrel Harris didn’t get the memo to stay out of the way on this slam in the second quarter. Actually, no one on Miami heeded the advice to stay out of his way on the break all night.

The Heat won their 11th straight over Philly even without Dwyane Wade, but not before Iggy took advantage for a couple thunderous dunks. Iguodala didn’t return after leaving in the third quarter for an eye injury, but not before leaving a few impressions.

Iguodala’s first highlight of the game came earlier, near the close of the first. His fast-break alley oop from Lou Williams quickly became a chance to see how much downward force he could put on the rim.

Which was better?

