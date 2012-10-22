Video: Andre Iguodala Passes To Himself Off The Backboard & Dunks On Everyone

After acquiring Andre Iguodala this summer, everyone is annointing the Nuggets as the West’s biggest sleeper, and surprisingly, a candidate to earn a No. 1 seed in the West. Even though I’m a huge fan of their overly-aggressive offense, and now with Iggy, a hopefully halfway decent defense, I don’t believe they’re finishing with the best record in the entire Western Conference.
So far this preseason, Iguodala is doing what he did for the majority of his career in Philly: fill up the box score with solid all-around numbers, but struggle offensively at times, especially off the ball. He’s currently shooting less than 32 percent from the floor, and an atrocious 2-for-14 from deep, after nearly shooting it at 40 percent last season. The Nuggets must figure out a way to better incorporate his offensive skill set. But if all else fails, just tell the 6-6 forward (he’s playing a lot of two guard this year) to throw a lob to himself off the glass and then finish in traffic.
How many games will Denver win this year with Iggy?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.