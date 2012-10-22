Video: Andre Iguodala Passes To Himself Off The Backboard & Dunks On Everyone

After acquiring Andre Iguodala this summer, everyone is annointing the Nuggets as the West’s biggest sleeper, and surprisingly, a candidate to earn a No. 1 seed in the West. Even though I’m a huge fan of their overly-aggressive offense, and now with Iggy, a hopefully halfway decent defense, I don’t believe they’re finishing with the best record in the entire Western Conference.

So far this preseason, Iguodala is doing what he did for the majority of his career in Philly: fill up the box score with solid all-around numbers, but struggle offensively at times, especially off the ball. He’s currently shooting less than 32 percent from the floor, and an atrocious 2-for-14 from deep, after nearly shooting it at 40 percent last season. The Nuggets must figure out a way to better incorporate his offensive skill set. But if all else fails, just tell the 6-6 forward (he’s playing a lot of two guard this year) to throw a lob to himself off the glass and then finish in traffic.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

How many games will Denver win this year with Iggy?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.