Video: Andre Iguodala Posterizes Luke Babbitt After Full-Court Outlet

The Warriors beat the Pelicans in New Orleans Sunday afternoon, extending their winning streak to 16 games and keeping them atop the Western Conference standings at 21-2. Though not exactly the ’96 Bulls, this Dubs team is deep and everyone passes the ball in a motion offense that forces teams to pick their poison. Andre Iguodala, who has struggled shooting the ball at times this year, had 20 points off the bench in Golden State’s OT win, and found time to put Luke Babbitt on a poster.

While Iggy throws it down right in Babbitt’s mug, it’s the pass by Draymond Green that was so impressive. There aren’t many players who can catch a made basket by the other team, step out of bounds and lob a three-quarter length pass like this while avoiding the backboard. That’s exactly what Green did for the dime to Iggy:

It’s remarkable how well everyone on this Dubs team can pass and move without the ball. But as they keep piling up wins, it’ll be interesting to see how they respond when tested. Friday night’s win over Dallas was our first example, and Sunday night they certainly proved up to the challenge. We’ll see if they can go into Memphis and win on Tuesday night.

(GIF via reddit)

