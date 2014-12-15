Video: Andre Iguodala Posterizes Luke Babbitt After Full-Court Outlet

#Golden State Warriors #GIFs
12.15.14 4 years ago

The Warriors beat the Pelicans in New Orleans Sunday afternoon, extending their winning streak to 16 games and keeping them atop the Western Conference standings at 21-2. Though not exactly the ’96 Bulls, this Dubs team is deep and everyone passes the ball in a motion offense that forces teams to pick their poison. Andre Iguodala, who has struggled shooting the ball at times this year, had 20 points off the bench in Golden State’s OT win, and found time to put Luke Babbitt on a poster.

While Iggy throws it down right in Babbitt’s mug, it’s the pass by Draymond Green that was so impressive. There aren’t many players who can catch a made basket by the other team, step out of bounds and lob a three-quarter length pass like this while avoiding the backboard. That’s exactly what Green did for the dime to Iggy:

It’s remarkable how well everyone on this Dubs team can pass and move without the ball. But as they keep piling up wins, it’ll be interesting to see how they respond when tested. Friday night’s win over Dallas was our first example, and Sunday night they certainly proved up to the challenge. We’ll see if they can go into Memphis and win on Tuesday night.

(GIF via reddit)

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#GIFs
TAGSANDRE IGUODALADimeMaggifsGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLuke BabbittNEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP