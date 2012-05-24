Video: Andre Iguodala Smashes A Dunk All Over Paul Pierce

Don’t watch any tape of last night’s Game 6 in Philly if you can avoid it. Watch this one play – an and-1 dunk from Andre Iguodala on Paul Pierce‘s head – and you’ll be good for the day. This was pretty much the only highlight in 48 disgusting minutes. Actually, the only thing the game will be remembered for is the return of Allen Iverson.

Was this the best dunk of the playoffs?

