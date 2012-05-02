Video: Andre Iguodala’s Nasty Fast-Break Dunk On Chicago

In the third quarter of the Sixers’ win last night in Chicago, Philly ran off four dunks in a span of about two minutes. This one from Andre Iguodala – plus the foul – was the best one. Sometimes I feel like Iggy doesn’t always dunk the way he used to; He is a 28-year-old in his eighth season. But the he goes and does something like this…

Was this the best play of the night?

