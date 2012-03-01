Video: Andre Iguodala’s Spinning Reverse Dunk on the Thunder

03.01.12 6 years ago 4 Comments

The Sixers absolutely cannot beat good teams, especially down the stretch. They have no go-to guy who can get them buckets when they absolutely need it, and it cost them the game against the Thunder night.

At least they’ll always have this highlight of Andre Iguodala spinning, twisting, reverse dunk:

