GIF: Andrew Wiggins Leaves Atmosphere To Catch Lob

Poor Rodney Hood. The Jazz rookie caught himself jumping backwards to try and intercept a lob pass Mo Williams threw for Andrew Wiggins on the break. The high-flying No. 1 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft was too busy spacewalking to even notice his presence.

Watch Mo pick the pocket of Rudy Gobert on the sly double-team before racing the other way to find Wiggins in flight:

Andrew finished the game 10-for-19 for 21 points, and even with Shabazz Muhammad‘s 30, the Jazz escaped with a 100-94 home win behind 26 apiece from Gordon Hayward and Trey Burke.

