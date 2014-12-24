Video: Andrew Wiggins Drives Lane For Dunk On Kevin Love

Was this some redemption for Andrew Wiggins? The shy 19 year-old would never admit as much, but it sure seems like it. Watch the Minnesota Timberwolves star drive the lane and explode for an aggressive dunk on a ground-bound Kevin Love – the player the Cleveland Cavaliers traded him for in August.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

We like to think Wiggins put a little extra oomph behind that slam.

The Canadian sensation scored 27 points on 9-16 shooting and 3-3 from beyond the arc in a supremely impressive performance against his (briefly) former team. Good thing, too – Wiggins needed a breakout game. He entered last night’s contest having scored just 19 points in his last three games combined.

And it a coincidence that he got back on track against the Cavs? Doubtful.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.