Video: Andrew Wiggins Drives Lane For Dunk On Kevin Love

Was this some redemption for Andrew Wiggins? The shy 19 year-old would never admit as much, but it sure seems like it. Watch the Minnesota Timberwolves star drive the lane and explode for an aggressive dunk on a ground-bound Kevin Love – the player the Cleveland Cavaliers traded him for in August.
We like to think Wiggins put a little extra oomph behind that slam.
The Canadian sensation scored 27 points on 9-16 shooting and 3-3 from beyond the arc in a supremely impressive performance against his (briefly) former team. Good thing, too – Wiggins needed a breakout game. He entered last night’s contest having scored just 19 points in his last three games combined.
And it a coincidence that he got back on track against the Cavs? Doubtful.
What do you think?
Cavs might think they got the better end of the deal for Love, but in 2 years, they will be regretting it. Wiggins will be awesome, but Love won’t take the Cavs to the promised land.
You damn right.