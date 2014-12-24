Video: Andrew Wiggins Drives Lane For Dunk On Kevin Love

#Cleveland Cavaliers #GIFs
12.24.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Was this some redemption for Andrew Wiggins? The shy 19 year-old would never admit as much, but it sure seems like it. Watch the Minnesota Timberwolves star drive the lane and explode for an aggressive dunk on a ground-bound Kevin Love – the player the Cleveland Cavaliers traded him for in August.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

We like to think Wiggins put a little extra oomph behind that slam.

The Canadian sensation scored 27 points on 9-16 shooting and 3-3 from beyond the arc in a supremely impressive performance against his (briefly) former team. Good thing, too – Wiggins needed a breakout game. He entered last night’s contest having scored just 19 points in his last three games combined.

And it a coincidence that he got back on track against the Cavs? Doubtful.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers#GIFs
TAGSANDREW WIGGINSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDimeMaggifsKEVIN LOVEMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP