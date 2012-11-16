Video: Andrew Wiggins Gets His Head and Elbow Entirely Above the Rim

We came across this on Twitter earlier today. We’re not sure of the video’s context (obviously a pre-game warmup) or when it was taken, but it’s pretty crazy. Andrew Wiggins – a high school player we have covered a lot here on Dim [We debated whether or not he could start in the NBA right now] and on HighSchoolHoop [watch him dominate a team of college players last week] – gets his entire head and elbow above the rim with ease:

