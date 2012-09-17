Video: Anthony Davis Drops 40 Points & Impresses Drake

09.17.12 6 years ago

Anthony Davis dropped 40 in this blue and white Kentucky alumni game, and probably all of six of his points were contested. Still, that was enough to get Drake‘s approval, who obviously didn’t care that Davis was working on “Vince Carter in his final season in Toronto” energy levels, or that everyone else looked like they were ready to eject the first player who committed a defensive foul. Oh well, it’s a summer showcase game, and the fans got what they came for: big numbers and a big dunk from the NBA’s No. 1 draft pick.

How many points will Davis average in his rookie season?

