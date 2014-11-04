Video: Anthony Davis Flies Out Of Nowhere For Mind-Bending Tip Dunk

11.03.14 4 years ago

No human being should be able to do this, let alone one that stands 6-11 and weighs 240 pounds whose hands hang to his knees. Watch New Orleans Pelicans franchise cornerstone Anthony Davis continue his logic-defying play by flying out of nowhere for a tip dunk beside the Memphis Grizzlies’ Zach Randolph.

Freaky.

The awesome thing about transcendent talents like Davis is that their on-court antics always manage to surprise. The Brow will be doing things like this for the next decade-plus, and we’ll still never fail to be amazed by his exploits.

What do you think?

