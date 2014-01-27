Video: Anthony Davis Posterizes Glen Davis

#GIFs
01.26.14 5 years ago

The Pelicans steadily wore down the Magic on Sunday night, and Anthony Davis was the biggest reason why. Combined with Tyreke Evans‘ 13 points in the fourth quarter, the Pelicans withstood a small Magic lineup that shot better than they did. But Davis controlled the boards, and he destroyed Glen Davis late in the fourth with a rim-rocker that basically put the game away.

Watch as Ant works the pick-and-roll with Brian Roberts and dunks over Glen Davis and past the Victor Oladipo help.

AD’s been a beast so-far in his second season, leading the league with three blocks per game and the No. 6 PER in the NBA. We hope he gets an alternate All-Star slot in the Western Conference.

video via Frank Den

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSANTHONY DAVISDimeMaggifsGLEN DAVISNEW ORLEANS PELICANSORLANDO MAGICVICTOR OLADIPO

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP