Video: Anthony Davis’ Putback Dunk Not Enough In Warriors Win

The Pelicans need to figure out a way to lob the ball to Anthony Davis every single time they go down on offense. He’s a one-man wrecking crew, but only attempted nine field goals tonight when the Warriors visited Nah’Leans.

Davis made six of those nine field goal attempts for 14 points and 11 rebounds as he continues to double-double nearly every game.

But after Davis’ filthy follow-up cut the Dubs lead to one, they weren’t able to put them away and Eric Gordon missed a game-winning shot on a short corner three. Dubs win 102-101 in the first game back for Stephen Curry.

Earlier in the game, Curry faked out Ant and Brian Roberts on a drive for the floater.

Curry finished close to a triple double with 16 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds. Klay Thompson led the Warriors in scoring with 22 and Ryan Anderson led six New Orleans players in double-figures with 21 in the loss.

