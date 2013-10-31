Video: Anthony Davis Throws Down Soaring One-Handed Alley-Oop

There was talk that in Anthony Davis‘ second season, he’d finally make good on the gushing enthusiasm for him after his lone season in Kentucky resulted in an NCAA Championship. After a rookie season that saw him get dinged up enough to temper that enthusiasm just a smidgen, he came out tonight and showed everyone they might be right about his sophomore campaign.

Davis recorded a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds on the night. One bucket in particular stood high above all the rest. This alley-oop made us yelp loud enough to scare the lady friend in the other room.

Unfortunately for the Pellie faithful, they fell to the visiting Pacers 95-90 after leading by 14 at the half. Eric Gordon and Jrue Holiday combined to score 49 points; new acqusition Tyreke Evans finished with just 4 points on 2-for-8 shooting in 22 minutes of action.

Paul George led Indiana with 32 points in the victory, and Lance Stephenson was again excellent in his second game for Indiana this season, recording 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting.

The Pacers are 2-0, and the Pelicans are 0-1, but Anthony Davis is going to be a beast this year; knock on wood.

What do you think of the oop and the exciting game?

