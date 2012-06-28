Anthony Davis’s Top 5 Plays At Kentucky

06.28.12 6 years ago
Anthony Davis will not be browbeaten into hearing that he’s not the top pick in this year’s NBA Draft. Thursday night, the linchpin of the one-and-done champions from Kentucky will go first overall to the Hornets barring an all-time draft upset. That’s what stuck to me about Davis this season: The only upset was that he lived up to enormous hype as a player and as a member of Kentucky’s too-young, too-unseasoned team. Maybe it was because Harrison Barnes had a slow start as a freshman that didn’t live up to his preseason All-American slot, but there was a reserved sense about what Davis could accomplish. A hush about if he could live up to the 7-foot hype. Well, he did it.

[RELATED: Thomas Robinsons’s Top 5 Plays Of The Season]

With his No. 1 pick imminent, it was the right time to look back on his freshman year in the bluegrass. Here are his top five plays of the season.

*** *** ***

5. Going HAM on a fan.
I want to make this No. 1, but it’s not from a game, so I feel like some unwritten highlight code would be broken if I did. It’s from the night of Big Blue Madness, when students can interact with their fellow first-rounders in training, and as this clip shows, even get obliterated by one of them if they talk enough good-natured junk. Davis actually handles being upstaged well early in the video, knowing that the night was about the fans and that, well, he was Anthony Davis. I like to think this is his retelling of the story of LeBron James being beaten in a game of H-O-R-S-E by random fan David Kalb. This time the star wins, period.

Around The Web

TAGSANTHONY DAVISCOLLEGEDimeMagNBA DRAFTReal Stories

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP