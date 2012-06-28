Anthony Davis’s Top 5 Plays At Kentucky

will not be browbeaten into hearing that he’s not the top pick in this year’s NBA Draft. Thursday night, the linchpin of the one-and-done champions from Kentucky will go first overall to the Hornets barring an all-time draft upset. That’s what stuck to me about Davis this season: The only upset was that he lived up to enormous hype as a player and as a member of Kentucky’s too-young, too-unseasoned team. Maybe it was becausehad a slow start as a freshman that didn’t live up to his preseason All-American slot, but there was a reserved sense about what Davis could accomplish. A hush about if he could live up to the 7-foot hype. Well, he did it.

With his No. 1 pick imminent, it was the right time to look back on his freshman year in the bluegrass. Here are his top five plays of the season.

*** *** ***

5. Going HAM on a fan.

I want to make this No. 1, but it’s not from a game, so I feel like some unwritten highlight code would be broken if I did. It’s from the night of Big Blue Madness, when students can interact with their fellow first-rounders in training, and as this clip shows, even get obliterated by one of them if they talk enough good-natured junk. Davis actually handles being upstaged well early in the video, knowing that the night was about the fans and that, well, he was Anthony Davis. I like to think this is his retelling of the story of LeBron James being beaten in a game of H-O-R-S-E by random fan David Kalb. This time the star wins, period.