Video: Anthony Davis Touches Sky On Incredible One-Handed Alley-Oop Slam

01.26.15 4 years ago

Is there a limit to Anthony Davis’ length? Yes? No? Unsure? Not a problem – just let this incredible alley-oop flush do the answering for you. Watch The Brow soar to heights unseen to corral and slam a towering lob pass from Tyreke Evans early in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 99-74 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

So, is there a limit to Davis’ length? No. Absolutely and authoritatively not.

The 21 year-old’s all-around performance might have been even more impressive than this mind-bending finish. Davis scored 32 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished three assists, swapped three steals, and notched four blocks on 12-of-19 shooting in only 30 minutes against the Sixers, sitting-out the entire fourth quarter after guiding his team to an insurmountable lead.

The Brow became just the third player since 1986 to collect that many points, rebounds, and blocks in so little playing time. But Hall-of-Famers David Robinson and Arvydas Sabonis, of course, managed fewer assists and steals between them than Davis did alone.

Just another night at the office for basketball’s brightest young superstar.

