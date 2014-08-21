Video: This Awesome Sequence Is USA Basketball In A Nutshell

08.20.14 4 years ago

The names change for USA Basketball under Mike Krzyzewski, but the style certainly doesn’t. Athleticism, aggression, and overall speed rule the day for all of Coach K’s American teams, as perfectly evidenced by this awesome two-way sequence from Team USA in their exhibition against the Dominican Republic on Saturday night.

That’s Anthony Davis blocking the shot, Kyrie Irving leading the break, and James Harden finishing the play, though it might as well have been any similar trio from past iterations of Krzyzewski’s squads. How often did we see this in 2012 from Tyson Chandler, Chris Paul, and Kevin Durant? Or Dwight Howard, Jason Kidd, and LeBron James four years earlier?

This USA Basketball group isn’t its best, but that may not matter. And the strong identity Coach K has forged during his nearly 10 years helming the national team is among the chief reasons why.

