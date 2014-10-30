Video: This Awful Kobe Bryant Posession Is Lakers’ Offense In A Nutshell

At least Kobe Bryant is getting his shots and points? In a perfect encapsulation of the Los Angeles Lakers’ wholesale offensive labors, watch the Mamba try to take-on three Phoenix Suns defenders as his overmatched teammates wait for a pass that will never come.
Yikes.
Los Angeles is going nowhere this season, and that’s definitely a good thing for the franchise’s long-term prospects – unless the Lakers’ 2015 first-round pick falls in the top-five, it goes to the Suns as part of the Steve Nash trade. Winning just isn’t prudent. Fine.
So maybe it’s okay for Kobe to exercise such decision-making? Especially considering the merit of his teammates? On some occasions, yes; Los Angeles’ best chance to score might really be a well-contested Bryant jumper. But on this specific possession? No way.
Jeremy Lin is standing wide open in the right corner, a spot from where he shot 41 percent last season. When Kobe drives left and gets cut-off by a helping Goran Dragic, Wes Johnson has a chance to play 3-on-2 behind Bryant and the trio of Suns swarming him. And while the shot-clock is running down, approximately five seconds is more than enough time for Mamba to make either play or even another.
We get it. Phoenix led by 20 points. Lin and Johnson aren’t exactly All-Stars. And Kobe is just several hundred points shy of passing Michael Jordan for third on the all-time scoring list.
But Bryant knew his team would struggle this season. What’s the point of a supposedly more nurturing style of leadership if he insists on disrespecting his teammates on the floor?
Lin was obviously frustrated to watch his star teammate try 1-on-3, and was noticeably irked by Kobe’s refusal to run actual offense at other points in the game, too:
Los Angeles isn’t a good team, but that doesn’t mean they can’t play good basketball for stretches. Having a player of Bryant’s nearly unmatched skill and reputation on the roster certainly helps in that regard, but only if he’s willing to sacrifice shot attempts for more efficient opportunities from his teammates. And as Kobe has shown time and again, he’s an extremely gifted playmaker when he wants to be. For the sake of his Lin and company, we hope he chooses that plan of action much more often going forward.
(Video via footgaga m)
No doubt the the Kobe lovers will come out and cheap shot this article and comments, but honestly, I don’t see many of the Lakers roster keeping their heads in the game/season past the first 2 months of the season. Kobe has something to prove, so he may as well just have NBDL dreggs on his team. They only need to pass him the ball and then get out of his way.
i’m a kobe lover so i cheap shot this article. kobe is better than MJ and lebron. also we will win a championship this season! woohoo go lakers! kobe MVP!
with that said, i’m really interested to see that “frustrated Lin” video at the end. I didn’t watch the game cause of work but did anyone else really feel like Lin was unhappy with Bryant’s refusal to play in the system? it certainly seems like it in the clip. if I was Lin I’d be super annoyed to hear Kobe telling the media that I needed to “run the offense” when he’s not being part of it….
I want you to run the offense, say Kobe.
But ball is in your hands, says Lin.
I don’t care how you do it, just run the offense, Jeremy or I will find a new second fiddle says Bryant…LOL
Absolutely NO motion on offense you cant win playin iso ball..ask melo..
I would argue that possession represents Kobe’s approach to basketball in a nutshell.
outside of the Shaq years, it pretty much has been. Ever since Shaq left he basically plays ISO with a little bit of a 2-man game when Gasol was there. But to be fair, he’s had some pretty bad teams in his time.
All I see is Kobe Bryant missing a shot.. is that not allowed?
Man, there were wide open players around him, yet he decided to go for three-on-one and take a super risky shot. That’s the problem.
lol…thats just kobe being kobe as the shot clock winds down…..and tbh he usually makes plays like those. And jeremy isnt irritated with kobe on that play hes annoyed at jordan hill …as is kobe when jordan forgets the set play to set a pick weak side so he can receive it to make a play or as kobe cuts down low and comes back to high post hand it to him. The lakers d has imrproved a lotttt thanks to bryon however ive still seen many times where the sense of urgency just wasnt there. Aside frm tht now that steve and julias are gone we reaally need nick and ryan back asap to help with the 2nd uni cause their garbage. The starting 5 are great as jeremy carlos and jordan and or ed dvis have shown good chemistry but with the lack of experience the second units new guys just kill it for the whole team. Wer missing firepower in nick and ryan who are capable of putting up 20 a night to help kobe.
also jeremy needs to be much more aggressive he lack a lot of confidence when in fact hes a great scorer also. him ryan and nick need to be putting up 17-20 a night
There’s no Pau Gasol to blame this season.
Jack Winter, this is disingenuous. You should have your internet privileges revoked. Wasn’t the shot clock running down which is why he took that shot? DOH.
Lakers suck. Always had. Always will. People complain about how teams nowadays have one too many all-stars. Lakers started this faggot bullshit. Kobe is overrated. He’s got lucky clutch shots. But he also had the most missed clutch shots. He attempts to much therefore he most likeley will make some. But he really sucks. He should just retire and be content with the 5 rings he have with 3 he definitely owes to Shaq – the real “great player” post-MJ era.
kobe is a ballhog period
Kobe is the best player “period”! I don’t care if he miss some shots. Because he needs to know what is the play of his teammates, its all new from him!
Any chance Dime magazine can write a positive article about the Lakers?
