Video: This Awful Kobe Bryant Posession Is Lakers’ Offense In A Nutshell

At least Kobe Bryant is getting his shots and points? In a perfect encapsulation of the Los Angeles Lakers’ wholesale offensive labors, watch the Mamba try to take-on three Phoenix Suns defenders as his overmatched teammates wait for a pass that will never come.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Yikes.

Los Angeles is going nowhere this season, and that’s definitely a good thing for the franchise’s long-term prospects – unless the Lakers’ 2015 first-round pick falls in the top-five, it goes to the Suns as part of the Steve Nash trade. Winning just isn’t prudent. Fine.

So maybe it’s okay for Kobe to exercise such decision-making? Especially considering the merit of his teammates? On some occasions, yes; Los Angeles’ best chance to score might really be a well-contested Bryant jumper. But on this specific possession? No way.

Jeremy Lin is standing wide open in the right corner, a spot from where he shot 41 percent last season. When Kobe drives left and gets cut-off by a helping Goran Dragic, Wes Johnson has a chance to play 3-on-2 behind Bryant and the trio of Suns swarming him. And while the shot-clock is running down, approximately five seconds is more than enough time for Mamba to make either play or even another.

We get it. Phoenix led by 20 points. Lin and Johnson aren’t exactly All-Stars. And Kobe is just several hundred points shy of passing Michael Jordan for third on the all-time scoring list.

But Bryant knew his team would struggle this season. What’s the point of a supposedly more nurturing style of leadership if he insists on disrespecting his teammates on the floor?

Lin was obviously frustrated to watch his star teammate try 1-on-3, and was noticeably irked by Kobe’s refusal to run actual offense at other points in the game, too:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Los Angeles isn’t a good team, but that doesn’t mean they can’t play good basketball for stretches. Having a player of Bryant’s nearly unmatched skill and reputation on the roster certainly helps in that regard, but only if he’s willing to sacrifice shot attempts for more efficient opportunities from his teammates. And as Kobe has shown time and again, he’s an extremely gifted playmaker when he wants to be. For the sake of his Lin and company, we hope he chooses that plan of action much more often going forward.

(Video via footgaga m)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.