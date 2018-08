Here’s Rasheed Wallace‘s fantastic :85 run in yesterday’s Knicks/Suns game boiled down to :21. First, he gets upset for getting a whistle (which earns him his first T) for hacking the hell out of Luis Scola. Then he gets booted for letting loose with his patented “Ball Don’t Lie!” taunt after Goran Dragic misses the tech at the free throw line:

