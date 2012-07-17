Video: Barack Obama Needed Two Tries To Score With Michelle On “Kiss Cam” At The USA-Brazil Game

07.17.12 6 years ago

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama were at the USA-Brazil game last night, and the vaunted “Kiss Cam” caught them in its crosshairs. The President made a half-hearted attempt at going in for the kiss, but Michelle clearly wasn’t having any of it – to the displeasure of the crowd, who rained down deafening boos. Maybe she was just too upset that the USA was down 10 points to Brazil in the first quarter.

But then, later in the game, Obama went straight for Michelle’s lips and would not be denied. Once the kiss connected, the crowd erupted into huge cheers and all was well in America.

