Video: Beautiful Warriors Passing In Sixers Blowout

Normally we’re loathe to highlight blowouts like last night’s 126-86 Golden State stomping of Philadelphia; it’s just not fair to the losing team. But the Warriors moved the ball so well on their way to 38 assists (for comparison, the Sixers had 16), we had to show you video featuring a pair of sick Steph Curry dimes and one amazing sequence punctuated by an incredible Andre Iguodala find.

The Dubs lead the league in assists per game and assist ratio, and the Sixers are dead last in assist ratio and only pass for more assist per game than the Thunder. So it’s not a surprise the Warriors whipped the ball past the lethargic, iso-heavy Philadelphia squad.

But, even with that large discrepancy in playing style — and if we’re being honest, talent — there’s still no accounting for this dish by Andre Iguodala:

Simply breathtaking how Draymond Green spots the cutting Iggy, and Andre is already thinking of the over-the-head flip to David Lee.

Are the Warriors the best passing team in the NBA right now?

