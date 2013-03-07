VIDEO: Behind The Scenes At Damian Lillard’s Dime Cover Shoot

We got quite a reaction last month when we revealed the cover of the latest issue of Dime Magazine featuring the Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard (the cover tag proclaiming him to be the most exciting NBA rookie since LeBron James).

Now that you have seen that and read Andrew Greif’s excellent cover story, check out how the whole shoot came together. We partnered with our friends at the Trail Blazers to create this behind-the-scenes video of the cover shoot.

So much of Lillard’s early success can be credited to his maturity and how cool he is under fire in pressure situations. We knew we were making a big statement with that LeBron cover line and my favorite part of this video is when Damian sees the finished product for the first time. He too understands the weight of those expectations, but like with everything else in his electrifying rookie season, he handles it like a vet who has been there before.

Check out the video here:

