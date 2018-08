Who would’ve thought Big Baby could get up this high? Orlando snuck away with a win in L.A. last night, and Davis played a big part, contributing 23 points and 12 boards, as well as a game-high plus/minus of plus-22. It’s so bad for Pau Gasol right now that Kobe actually told him, “Put your big-boy pants on.”

