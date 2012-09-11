Video: Blake Griffin Answers Oklahoma Dunk Challenge With A Vicious Slam

That first month or two on campus as a college freshman is a time to try new things, meet new people and get dunked on by Blake Griffin. OK, so maybe you, I and everyone else only did the first two. When 6-3 Oklahoma freshman guard Buddy Hield challenged the Clippers’ forward into seeing if he could block his dunk this week during Griffin’s visit to his alma mater though, Hield got the challenge he’d asked for. And a facial. Griffin’s surgically repaired knee looks fine.

