Video: Blake Griffin Answers Oklahoma Dunk Challenge With A Vicious Slam

#Video #Blake Griffin
09.10.12 6 years ago

That first month or two on campus as a college freshman is a time to try new things, meet new people and get dunked on by Blake Griffin. OK, so maybe you, I and everyone else only did the first two. When 6-3 Oklahoma freshman guard Buddy Hield challenged the Clippers’ forward into seeing if he could block his dunk this week during Griffin’s visit to his alma mater though, Hield got the challenge he’d asked for. And a facial. Griffin’s surgically repaired knee looks fine.

What do you think of the challenge?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Blake Griffin
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINBuddy Hieldoklahomavideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP