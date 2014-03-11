Video: Blake Griffin Goes “Mailman” On Breakaway Jam

The Clippers were playing the Suns on Monday night, and Blake Griffin paid homage to “The Mailman” Karl Malone in front of Malone’s former Jazz teammate and the current head coach for Phoenix, Jeff Hornacek.

In the first quarter, Griffin caught a past with nothing in front of him and went with the nostalgic “Mailman” pose by attacking the rim with one hand behind his head.

Here’s the Mailman doing the Mailman, in case you forgot, or more likely never saw:

Blake had 29 points in the first half, shooting 11-for-12 and setting a Clippers record with 22 points in the first session.

