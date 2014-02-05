Video: Bonkers Lance Stephenson Shot Drops In, But He Injures His Back

Brooklyn’s Born Ready Lance Stephenson sometimes looks to opposing defenders like a train that’s been knocked off the tracks and is headed right for them. Such is the audacity of the way he attacks the rim, regardless of who is in front of him. During Indy’s win in Atlanta on Tuesday night, one of those tempest drives to the hoop ended in a chaotic bucket and a very sore back for Lance.

It might have been the slight nudge Kyle Korver gave Stephenson after he took off for what looked like a highlight-level dunk, but it’s hard to tell what led to Lancealot crashing hard on his back. The ball dropped through the iron, through, giving Lance the and-1 opportunity. Stephenson stayed in long enough to complete the three-point play in the third, but he never returned.

David West said of Stephenson’s fall after the game, “It was rough, but he’s strong and tough, man. He’ll be fine. Just really shook him up. We got enough guys. We got that attitude; one guy goes down, next man up. So we were prepared to finish the game without him.”

Stephenson was limping after the game ended, but claimed he was fine.

(video via Frank Den)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.