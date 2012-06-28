Bradley Beal’s Top 5 Plays At Florida

It was only one year spent at Florida for Bradley Beal, but he’s become one of the late risers in tonight’s NBA Draft. The sharpshooter is in everyone’s mock draft in the top five picks that will be called out tonight in New York City. But how did he get here? Here are his top five plays of his only season in Gainesville.

*** *** ***

5. Beal freezes and sinks the floater

Speed is what makes Beal’s game so dangerous, whether cutting off screens for threes or curling toward the rim. Turns out he can stop on a dime just as fast. At the 2:14 mark against Kentucky, Beal brakes going full-bore into the teeth of UK’s key — shaking Marquis Teague in the process — then finishes with the nice floater.