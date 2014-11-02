Video: Brandon Jennings Fakes-Out Opponents & Teammates With Sick Move

11.02.14 4 years ago

You know a ball-fake is good when a player’s own teammate falls for it. Watch Brandon Jennings make Deron Williams, Kevin Garnett, and even Josh Smith look silly with this sick deke in the Detroit Pistons’ 102-90 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

Pretty slick.

The Pistons will need more plays like this from Jennings if they’re to make good on optimists’ opinion that they’re a dark-horse playoff contender in the East. Stan Van Gundy’s team is now 0-3 to start the season.

(Video via BadBoysRemix)

