Video: Brandon Jennings Ignores Open Layup To Miss Mid-Range Jumper

12.18.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

This is the Pistons in a nutshell. During Detroit’s 117-106 loss to the high-octane offense of the Mavericks, Brandon Jennings made an excellent back-cut to the rim and was awarded with a wide-open layup. As you’ll see, the Pistons point passed up on the open look at the rim to then shoot a mid-range jumper; it rattled out.

The Pistons are a disappointment through the season’s first quarter. At 5-21, only the Knicks (5-22) and the Sixers (2-22) are worse in the Eastern Conference. They stayed with the Mavs for a while last night, trailing just 53-51 at the half before the Mavs got it together in the third. It was during that period, while still trailing by just three, when Jennings scooted backdoor and caught a nice feed by Caron Butler. But then, well, watch for yourself…

Damn. Jennings has never shot particularly well in the restricted area for a point guard, but this year he’s at 54.1 percent. In the mid-range, that number drops 30 percent to 24.1.

His explanation after the fact was sound:

https://twitter.com/BrandonJennings/status/545465465410445312

Stan Van Gundy probably cringed for the thousandth time so far this season.

What was Jennings thinking?

