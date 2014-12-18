Video: Brandon Jennings Ignores Open Layup To Miss Mid-Range Jumper

This is the Pistons in a nutshell. During Detroit’s 117-106 loss to the high-octane offense of the Mavericks, Brandon Jennings made an excellent back-cut to the rim and was awarded with a wide-open layup. As you’ll see, the Pistons point passed up on the open look at the rim to then shoot a mid-range jumper; it rattled out.
The Pistons are a disappointment through the season’s first quarter. At 5-21, only the Knicks (5-22) and the Sixers (2-22) are worse in the Eastern Conference. They stayed with the Mavs for a while last night, trailing just 53-51 at the half before the Mavs got it together in the third. It was during that period, while still trailing by just three, when Jennings scooted backdoor and caught a nice feed by Caron Butler. But then, well, watch for yourself…
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
Damn. Jennings has never shot particularly well in the restricted area for a point guard, but this year he’s at 54.1 percent. In the mid-range, that number drops 30 percent to 24.1.
His explanation after the fact was sound:
https://twitter.com/BrandonJennings/status/545465465410445312
Stan Van Gundy probably cringed for the thousandth time so far this season.
What was Jennings thinking?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Jennings makes me hate basketball. No wonder Monroe and Smith have been terrible since Jennings joined them in Detroit.
Typical for him. Brandon’s proof why it takes more than handles to be a point guard. He’s a mini JaVale McGee but everybody focuses on Josh Smith when Brandon’s shit tons worse than he is.
Technically (not in his defense, but still)…Monta was SUPPOSED to be right behind him; he just decided he wasn’t gonna rotate like a normal human being
Since that 55 point game he has playing his way out of the league…He is looking more like Telafair while Brandon Knight could’ve represented his team in the All-Star game if they kept winning. Big Fail for Detroit and good for Brandon Knight for working through his tough start to having a great season this year under Kidd.
So Monta’s a shotblocker now? Jennings might be the worst starting point in the league…
No wonder Dumars is gone. He managed to put together some of the best clusterfuck rosters in the entire league since fluking his way to a title.