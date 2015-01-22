Video: Brandon Jennings Sets Career-High With 21 Dimes In Pistons Win

November 9, 2012 was the last time an NBA player recorded 20 or more assists when Rajon Rondo put up a line of 14 points and 20 assists in a loss to Philadelphia. Brandon Jennings is the nest with 21 dimes last night, a career high, but also 24 of his own points in a 128-118 win over the visiting Magic. It was lob city for Andre Drummond and Greg Monroe ate heartily at the rim, too, thanks to Jennings’ career night.

Brandon had all manner of assists, whether it was the pocket pass to Monroe off the screen-and-roll, or a tricky fast-break mini-lob that splits two Magic defenders for the easy layup:

It was Drummond who was throwing down a trio of pretty lobs, though, some after whip-fast ball fakes from the Pistons new and improved point:

All told, Brandon had 24 points (10/21, but 1/6 3pt) and 21 assists in a little over 32 minutes. Plus, he only committed two turnovers despite all the dishing. Stan Van Gundy might have even cracked a grin.

The Pistons are a game and a half back of the Nets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the East — a remarkable turnaround from just a month ago.

