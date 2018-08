Next time, Brandon Knight might try to steer clear of the Gatorade bucket. In last night’s last second win over Washington, Knight went after a loose ball, took a dive and banged right into the beverages. Just bad luck. Check out what happened next.

Would you be able to play after getting splashed with all this Gatorade?

