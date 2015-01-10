Video: Brook Lopez Drives For Tomahawk Dunk Over Nerlens Noel

Brook Lopez is hardly known for his explosive athleticism. But that doesn’t mean the Brooklyn Nets behemoth can’t throw down when the time calls for it. Watch Lopez get his defender in the air and attack Nerlens Noel at the rim for a soaring tomahawk dunk in his team’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

Nice.

Let’s just say we’re surprised with how this play turned out. Lopez is normally ground-bound and has dealt with numerous foot issues throughout his career, while Noel is arguably the league’s best young shot-blocker. We figured Philly’s big man would win this battle. How wrong we were.

The Nets lead the Sixers 46-45 after a sloppy first half. Lopez is tied for the team-high with eight points.

(Video via TheBrooklynGame)

