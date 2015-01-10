Video: Brook Lopez Drives For Tomahawk Dunk Over Nerlens Noel

01.09.15 4 years ago

Brook Lopez is hardly known for his explosive athleticism. But that doesn’t mean the Brooklyn Nets behemoth can’t throw down when the time calls for it. Watch Lopez get his defender in the air and attack Nerlens Noel at the rim for a soaring tomahawk dunk in his team’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

Nice.

Let’s just say we’re surprised with how this play turned out. Lopez is normally ground-bound and has dealt with numerous foot issues throughout his career, while Noel is arguably the league’s best young shot-blocker. We figured Philly’s big man would win this battle. How wrong we were.

The Nets lead the Sixers 46-45 after a sloppy first half. Lopez is tied for the team-high with eight points.

(Video via TheBrooklynGame)

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSBROOK LOPEZBROOKLYN NETSDimeMagNERLENS NOEL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP