Video: Brook Lopez Dunks Alley-Oop In Tristan Thompson’s Face

The Brooklyn Nets welcomed the Cleveland Cavaliers into the Barclays Center with a bang last night. Early in the first quarter, Deron Williams threw a beautiful lob pass over the defense right into Brook Lopez‘s hands, and he finished on top of Tristan Thompson. For such a gifted offensive team, the Nets sure do know how to show out.

Was this better than the Kobe-to-Howard alley-oop?

